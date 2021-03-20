Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders
The micro-blogging social media giant Twitter is conducting a survey to find out whether world leaders on the platform should be subject to the same rules as others.
According to The Verge, the Facebook-owned company Twitter is conducting a survey from March 19 to April 12 stating that it "wants to know whether or not [the public] believe[s] world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter."
The review gives users a list of speculative situations and potential actions they should make. It likewise asks questions such as whether pioneers should confront more, less, or similar amount of scrutiny as other accounts and if it's alright for the platform to boycott a president or prime minister in action.
The Verge reported that Twitter's present standards for world leaders were set in October 2019, but a lot has occurred from that point forward.
In January 2021, Twitter prohibited the then-US President Donald Trump for his tweets encouraging the Capitol crowd. The ban followed a long time of the platform attempting to sort out some way to manage him and other world pioneers from Venezuela and Brazil tweeting deception about Covid-19.
The company also says it will consult "human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics" from all over the world. Twitter also plans to release the survey in 14 different languages, but it's currently only available in English. If you'd like to weigh in, you can take the survey.
The organization additionally said that it will counsel 'human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics from all over the globe in this regard.
Twitter is also planning to deliver the survey in 14 distinct languages, yet it's currently only accessible in English.
Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
- One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report
Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally
Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin
Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders
Princess Diana’s death left a ‘huge hole’ inside me, says Prince Harry
- Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.
EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
- The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.
China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US
- The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.
1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police
- The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia
- The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot
- The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed
- Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19
AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief
- The warning comes as the European Union struggles to speed up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, just as many member states are battling rising infection rates that have forced renewed restrictions.