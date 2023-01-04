Twitter employees bring toilet paper to work after Elon Musk's cost-cutting move: Report

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, the social networking company has undergone several changes. In a latest report, it has come to the fore that the world's second-richest man's cost-cutting measures at Twitter have forced employees to bring their own toilet paper to office. According to New York Times, the development came after Musk fired the company's janitors at its San Francisco headquarters for demanding higher pay and going on strike.

The New York Times report stated that janitorial and security services are no longer available at Twitter's office, which have resulted to dirty bathrooms at the place. A source told the newspaper that the San Francisco office has a niff of “leftover takeout food and body odour”.

The Chief Twit has also made employees work from two floors and shut down the other four floors. The NYT report further stated that Twitter stopped paying rent in its Seattle building due to which the employees were asked to work from home, leaving the company with offices only in San Francisco and New York.

Musk also had fired cleaners and security guards at some of its New York offices.

Furthermore, the NYT report said, Twitter has missed paying rent at its San Francisco office.

In the past, the tech billionaire has been vocal about his criticism of how finances of the company are managed. At a Twitter Spaces event in December 2022, he equated the company with an individual on a plane that is “headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work”.

“That is why I spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy,” he added.

The Chief Twit said that multiple cost-cutting measures that he has termed as “zero-based budgeting”, were necessary to avert a $3 billion budgetary shortfall.

Besides the firing of janitors and closing four floors, another notable such measure by Musk includes shutting down Twitter's data centres in Sacramento, California. When employees had pointed out that the shutting down of data centres will impact the site's performance, they were reportedly told cost cutting was more important.

