 Two customs officials killed, three wounded after gunmen open fire in Pakistan | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two customs officials killed, three wounded after gunmen open fire in Pakistan

AP |
Apr 21, 2024 03:35 PM IST

The attack happened late Saturday night in Dera Ismail district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police officer Nasir Khan.

Gunmen opened fire at Pakistani customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in the country's restive northwest, police said Sunday.

Police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area while the dead and wounded were taken to a hospital. (File)(AFP)
Police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area while the dead and wounded were taken to a hospital. (File)(AFP)

The attack happened late Saturday night in Dera Ismail district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police officer Nasir Khan.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The customs officials were at a checkpoint when gunmen opened fire on them, Khan said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A gun attack last Thursday in the same district killed four customs officials.

Police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area while the dead and wounded were taken to a hospital.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Two customs officials killed, three wounded after gunmen open fire in Pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On