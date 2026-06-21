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‘Two important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani’: JD Vance during US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland

American vice-president Vance was speaking at the Quadrilateral Meeting involving Pakistan, Qatar, Iran, and the United States in Switzerland.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 08:36 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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US Vice President JD Vance was full of praise for the Pakistani leadership for their role in advancing the US-Iran peace talks to a stage where leaders of both countries have met and are ready to discuss some of the biggest issues between them.

US Vice President JD Vance in a conversation with the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.(AFP)

Vance was speaking at the Quadrilateral Meeting involving Pakistan, Qatar, Iran, and the United States in Switzerland.

Vance also joked that, over the past three months, there have been only two important people in his life — one Indian, his wife, and the other Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir.

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“I will say that since field marshal Munir welcomed us with the prime minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very very important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife and the Pakistani is field marshall Munir and I've probably talked to Munir more than I've talked to anybody else over the last three months,” Vance said while speaking to reporters.

"What we're trying to accomplish here is something very simple, through diplomacy through working together to transform the Middle East where Iran and the Gulf have been at war with each other or at least have had very unfriendly relations. Iran has been a driver of regional instability. Now we see a future where everybody can work together to promote peace and prosperity for everyone," said Vance.

Vance on ceasefire violations in Lebanon

Responding to a question on ‘ceasefire violations’ by Israel in Lebanon, Vance said that peace processes are often complicated and imperfect. However, he stressed that significant progress had been made compared to the situation three months ago, and even in comparison to just a few days earlier.

Vance said the United States would continue working to preserve and strengthen the ceasefire, adding that Washington had done more than any other government to help reduce conflict and promote stability in Lebanon.

Vance also said that the discussions were not expected to resolve every disagreement immediately. Instead, they would create a framework for all parties to sit together, identify their key concerns, address outstanding disputes, and work toward mutually acceptable solutions.

 
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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