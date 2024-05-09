 Two of the three Indian suspects in Nijjar’s killing came to Canada as students | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two of the three Indian suspects in Nijjar’s killing came to Canada as students

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
May 09, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that “a number of gangland people, a number of people with organised crime links from Punjab” have been “made welcome in Canada”.

Toronto: At least one of the three Indian suspects in the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar arrived in Canada as an international student and, in fact, obtaining that study visa was celebrated by the immigration company that represented him.

Karan Brar, 22 of Edmonton, Alberta, one of three individuals charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the murder in Canada of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. (REUTERS)
Karan Brar, 22 of Edmonton, Alberta, one of three individuals charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the murder in Canada of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. (REUTERS)

The agency Canadian Press reported on Wednesday that Karanpreet Singh Brar, 22, better known as Karan, resident of Kotkapura in Punjab’s Bhatinda district, got the visa through EthicWorks Immigration Services.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

HT had reported on Monday that another accused Kamalpreet Singh, from the Nakodar area of Jalandhar, moved to Canada in 2019 on a study visa.

A video was posted showing Brar thanking the firm and saying he received the visa within days of starting the process, the agency reported. The promotional video from 2019 on Facebook, stated, “Congratulations Karan Brar for Canada study visa.”

However, by Wednesday evening that video appeared to have deleted from EthicWorks’ Facebook page and its website was inaccessible.

The agency also cited a spokesperson for Bow Valley College in Calgary as confirming that Brar was enrolled at the institution Hospital Unit Clerk programme in 2020. That programme spans eight months.

Brar’s Facebook page indicated he opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had promoted a “challenge” against the Indian leader, while supporting the agitation by farmers against three agriculture laws that were later rescinded by New Delhi.

Brar, along with Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all residents of Edmonton, was arrested on Friday and they are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Nijjar was killed on June 18 last year in Surrey, British Columbia.

On Sunday, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in the eastern city of Bhubaneshwar that “a number of gangland people, a number of people with organised crime links from Punjab” have been “made welcome in Canada”. “We have been telling Canada saying look these are wanted criminals from India, you have given them visas,” he added.

Responding to Jaishankar’s remarks on Tuesday, Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Millar said in Ottawa his country was “not lax” when it came to the process. “The Indian foreign minister is entitled to his opinion. I’m going to let him speak his mind. It’s just not accurate,” he added.

The immigration status of the third accused has yet not been confirmed.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Two of the three Indian suspects in Nijjar’s killing came to Canada as students

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On