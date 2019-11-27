e-paper
Two people shot at Washington state school, gunman dead: Police

The gunman shot himself when his vehicle was pursued by police.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
A man who shot two people on Tuesday in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver.
A man who shot two people on Tuesday in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver.(Reuters (Representative image))
         

A man who shot two people on Tuesday in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, was pursued by police before he stopped his vehicle and shot himself, police said.

Following the incident at the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School, there was no active threat to citizens, nor an active shooter, the Clark county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

