Two stabbed, man arrested in incident near Sony’s London HQ

Two people were stabbed and one man was arrested in an incident near Sony Music UK’s head office in Kensington. London’s Metropolitan Police said the incident is not

world Updated: Nov 02, 2018 18:45 IST
Agencies
Agencies
London
Sony,Sony London HQ,sony stabbing
Police officers on the scene of a reported stabbing that resulted in two people being injured at Sony Music offices in London.(REUTERS)

Two people were stabbed in central London on Friday, with armed officers on the scene at Sony Music UK’s head office in Kensington. London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called to the incident at Derry Street where Sony’s offices are based at about 11 a.m. They said one person had been arrested and it was not being treated as terrorism and there’s no evidence that guns were involved.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known.

“Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance,” police said. “Evacuations are in place as precaution. Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.”

Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vehicles at the scene. Simon Neville, who works for the Mail on Sunday newspaper just across the street, said he saw workers running from the building and a man in a red jacket being tackled to the ground.

The building at 9 Derry St. contains the offices of Sony Music and associated music companies, including Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

“Security seemed to have him under control and closed the loading bay shutters once tackled,” he wrote.

No one from Sony was immediately available for comment.

The area is in the High Street Kensington shopping district and Sony Music is opposite the offices of the Daily Mail newspaper.

Trish Ellis, a personal assistant at The Mail on Sunday newspaper who witnessed the incident, told the Press Association news agency: “Armed police were going in six-plus at a time, and more and more of them but they seemed to be keeping people in the building.

“Gradually they started to release people in tens, twenties,” she said.

