Two stabbed, man arrested in incident near Sony’s London HQ

Two people were stabbed in central London on Friday, with armed officers on the scene at Sony Music UK’s head office in Kensington. London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called to the incident at Derry Street where Sony’s offices are based at about 11 a.m. They said one person had been arrested and it was not being treated as terrorism and there’s no evidence that guns were involved.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known.

“Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance,” police said. “Evacuations are in place as precaution. Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.”

Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vehicles at the scene. Simon Neville, who works for the Mail on Sunday newspaper just across the street, said he saw workers running from the building and a man in a red jacket being tackled to the ground.

Just seen the Sony offices emptied. Workers running down the street. A man being tackled to the ground — Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) November 2, 2018

Armed police have turned up (although, they are the protection officers from Kensington palace, and always armed). Spoke to a few workers. Won't tweet what they told me though as all unconfirmed currently. — Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) November 2, 2018

I would add - the man I saw being tackled to the ground was in the loading bay on Derry Street. He was white, mid-30s, wearing a red jacket and shouting (couldn't hear what he said). Security seemed to have him under control and closed the loading bay shutters once tackled — Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) November 2, 2018

The building at 9 Derry St. contains the offices of Sony Music and associated music companies, including Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

No one from Sony was immediately available for comment.

The area is in the High Street Kensington shopping district and Sony Music is opposite the offices of the Daily Mail newspaper.

Trish Ellis, a personal assistant at The Mail on Sunday newspaper who witnessed the incident, told the Press Association news agency: “Armed police were going in six-plus at a time, and more and more of them but they seemed to be keeping people in the building.

“Gradually they started to release people in tens, twenties,” she said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 18:45 IST