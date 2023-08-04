Two US Navy sailors arrested on charges of sharing secrets with China
Because of their actions, “sensitive military info ended up in the hands of the People’s Republic of China,” Olsen said.
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges of handing over sensitive national security material to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.
The two active-duty members of the Navy have been charged with passing the secrets to Beijing, Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen told reporters at a press conference in San Diego.
U.S.-China relations have been tense for years over a range of national security and trade issues. The United States has accused China of espionage and cyberattacks, a charge that Beijing has rejected. China has also declared that it is under threat from spies.
Among the other sore points in U.S.-China ties are U.S. export bans on advanced technologies, China's state-led industrial policies, human rights issues, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tariffs and Taiwan.