Lisa Franchetti first woman to be top Navy officer in US history: Who is she

ByMallika Soni
Jul 22, 2023 07:25 AM IST

Lisa Franchetti is currently serving as the vice chief of naval operations.

Joe Biden chose Admiral Lisa Franchetti for the position of the country's top Navy officer marking the first time a woman will hold the position in US history. She is also the first woman in the joint chiefs of staff, CNN reported. “As our next Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations,” Joe Biden said.

Lisa Franchetti: US president Joe Biden has chosen Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy.
Lisa Franchetti: US president Joe Biden has chosen Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy.(AP)

“Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” he added.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the nomination will “ensure that our US Navy and the joint force in the Indo-Pacific remain the finest military force that the world has ever known, and will be at the very heart of our work to project power around the world, defend freedom of the seas, and uphold the rules-based international order."

Who is Lisa Franchetti?

Lisa Franchetti is currently serving as the vice chief of naval operations. She was commissioned in 1985 and has served as the commander of US Naval Forces Korea, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, and director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Staff.

She has also commanded two carrier strike groups. She became the Vice CNO in September 2022.

