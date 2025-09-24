Typhoon Ragasa: Hong Kong airlines grounded, millions evacuated ahead of typhoon landfall | Updates

Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest typhoons in years, whipped tall waves and caused destruction in Hong Kong and the southern China coast on Wednesday after leaving Taiwan and the Philippines. The national weather agency forecasted the deadly typhoon would make landfall between the cities of Yangjiang and Zhanjiang on Wednesday evening. A man receives instruction of an emergency team member after he was rescued from his residence during the passage of Super Typhoon Ragasa.(AFP)

Hong Kong aircraft grounded

Amid the fast-approaching Typhoon Ragasa, mass flight cancellations and lost revenue were not the only issues for Hong Kong-based airlines. About 80 per cent of the aircraft belonging to the four main airlines based in the city had to be relocated to or grounded at airports in Japan, China, Cambodia, Europe, Australia and other locations. The majority of Hong Kong's business jet fleet also moved out of the territory ahead of the storm, AP reported, citing the Hong Kong Business Aviation Centre.

Meanwhile, all landings and departures were cancelled at Hong Kong airport for 36 hours starting on Tuesday evening. Hong Kong's largest airline, Cathay Pacific Airways, said, “We are positioning some of our aircraft away from Hong Kong and expect a staggered and gradual resumption to our schedule throughout Thursday into Friday.”

Earlier, Hong Kong issued the highest storm alert, signal No. 10, which was in force for 10 hours and 40 minutes after the Hong Kong Observatory issued the warning early on Wednesday morning.

Millions of people evacuated

Millions of people were evacuated from China's southern Guangdong province in preparation for the powerful storm’s landfall. As Ragasa moved closer to making landfall, its impact was already being felt in the Pearl River Delta region, according to the National Meteorological Centre. Over 1.9 million people were relocated across Guangdong, AP reported. Local authorities enforced infrastructure and prepared for flooding risks, including possible stormwater backflow.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members from the local customs authority help stranded citizens to evacuate from an inundated street as Super typhoon Ragasa past nearby Macao in southern China, Sept. 24, 2025. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)(AP)

Taiwan Premier Cho calls for inquiry after 14 dead

After the death of 14 people in Taiwan following the deadly typhoon, Premier Cho Jung-tai called for an inquiry into what went wrong with the evacuation orders. He said the immediate priority was to find the 129 still missing - a number that climbed to 152 after he spoke - but questions remained.

"For the 14 who have tragically passed away, we must investigate why evacuation orders were not carried out in the designated areas," he told reporters in Guangfu. "This is not about assigning blame, but about uncovering the truth." Earlier, the barrier lake burst its banks to send a wall of water into Guangfu.

Furniture damaged by floodwater at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)(AP)

Guangfu soldiers hand out food

In Guangfu, soldiers operating from an armoured personnel carrier to keep clear of thick mud in the streets went door-to-door handing out water and instant noodles.

About 5,200 people, or 60% of the population, sought shelter on the higher floors of their own homes, while most of the rest left to stay with families, government data showed. The government said the overflow of the barrier lake released about 60 million tonnes of an estimated 91 million tonnes of water, enough to fill about 36,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

