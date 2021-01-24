UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv
The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said.
The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.
Since then Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.
No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media.
Israel’s government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognized by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.
Trump-DOJ election 'Plot' will be probed by Senate Democrats
It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump's efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report "astonishing,".
According to a report by Dawn, the proposal to mortgage the F-9 park to get a loan of around ₹500 billion will be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the federal cabinet, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The F-9 park, is one of the largest covered green areas in Pakistan.
In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc worried.
