President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony.(AP)
world news

UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:01 PM IST

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of Iran.

Since then Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media.

Israel’s government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognized by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

