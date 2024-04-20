 UAE launches relief operation in Gaza's bombed out second city | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UAE launches relief operation in Gaza's bombed out second city

AFP |
Apr 20, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Thousands of displaced residents have been trudging home through the apocalyptic landscape of the devastated city since the Israeli army pulled back.

The UAE said Friday it had launched a major relief operation in the Gaza Strip's bombed out second city of Khan Yunis, where it plans to rehabilitate a key hospital.

The Gaza war was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians. (AFP)
The Gaza war was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians. (AFP)

In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the UAE said it was the first foreign government to deliver aid to the city whose residents have begun to return after Israeli troops pulled back in early April ending months of heavy fighting.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"A team of volunteers headed to Khan Yunis on a wide-scale field relief tour, during which they provided the necessary support to Palestinian families with the support of the UAE," WAM said.

"The United Arab Emirates was the first country to reach the city of Khan Yunis... to deliver thousands of food parcels, basic supplies, food, and bread," it added.

Thousands of displaced residents have been trudging home through the apocalyptic landscape of the devastated city since the Israeli army pulled back.

"The UAE is seeking to rehabilitate the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis city in the coming period, so that it can return to work," WAM said.

It said that the hospital's "departments, equipment, and medical staff stopped working" due to the fighting.

The Gaza war was sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / UAE launches relief operation in Gaza's bombed out second city
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On