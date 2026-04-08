UAE celebrates victory after US-Iran ceasefire: ‘We prevailed through…’

A top official from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said the country had “emerged victorious” from the conflict in West Asia, wherein it had faced multiple drone and missile attacks.

"The UAE triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid," the official said.(Reuters)

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Following the two-week US-Iran truce, the Emirati official said UAE was ready to face a “complex regional landscape”, while highlighting the country's “renaissance model.”

“The UAE triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid, and we prevailed through an epic national defense that safeguarded sovereignty and dignity and protected our achievements in the face of treacherous aggression,” presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said in a post on X.

Also Read | 'Can't hold it hostage': UAE says access to Strait of Hormuz a must in US-Iran ceasefire deal

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the UAE was now “poised to navigate a complex regional landscape with greater resources, deeper understanding, and a more robust capacity to influence and shape the future.” “Our strength, resilience, and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE's renaissance model,” Gargash said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the UAE was now “poised to navigate a complex regional landscape with greater resources, deeper understanding, and a more robust capacity to influence and shape the future.” “Our strength, resilience, and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE's renaissance model,” Gargash said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This came after United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before United States President Donald Trump's deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the truce, Iran agreed to reopen Strait of Hormuz for a limited duration, with the White House saying Israel had also agreed to the temporary ceasefire. 2000 drones, more than 500 missiles intercepted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This came after United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before United States President Donald Trump's deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the truce, Iran agreed to reopen Strait of Hormuz for a limited duration, with the White House saying Israel had also agreed to the temporary ceasefire. 2000 drones, more than 500 missiles intercepted {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ministry of defence for the UAE had on Tuesday said the country had intercepted 11 drones and a ballistic missile. In the last update provided by the ministry, the country's air defences had intercepted 2,221 drones, 520 ballistic missiles and 26 cruise missiles since the start of the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry of defence for the UAE had on Tuesday said the country had intercepted 11 drones and a ballistic missile. In the last update provided by the ministry, the country's air defences had intercepted 2,221 drones, 520 ballistic missiles and 26 cruise missiles since the start of the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the air defences dealt with more “missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran” in the early hours of Wednesday. “The Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” the ministry said in a post on X.

At least 12 people have been killed in attacks in the United Arab Emirates since the start of the Iranian strikes on the territory, including two army soliders, The Independent reported citing UAE authorities.

Fire at UAE gas processing unit, three including an Indian national injures

The latest of the attacks took place overnight on Tuesday, when Abu Dhabi authorities said falling debris following an interception had injured three people and caused fires at Habshan gas-processing facility.

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Following this, the government media office said operations at the facility were suspended following “multiple fires and minor injuries to two Emiratis and one Indian national”, AFP reported

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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