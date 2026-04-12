Uganda army chief's 30-day ultimatum to Turkey: ‘Give $1 billion and a wife’

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s army chief, has issued an ultimatum to Turkey. The general, who is also the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, is demanding a $1 billion “security dividend” and the hand of “the most beautiful woman” in Turkey. Elese, he is threatening to sever diplomatic ties if his terms are not met within 30 days. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s army chief, is also the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. (@mkainerugaba/X) On Saturday, the general accused Turkey of profiting from infrastructure and port deals in Somalia while Ugandan troops have spent nearly two decades fighting Al-Shabab militants. Kainerugaba said Uganda should receive $1 billion from Turkey as compensation for its military involvement. “On top of the $1 billion from Turkey, I want the most beautiful woman in that country for a wife,” Kainerugaba wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba's post on X. (@mkainerugaba/X)

In earlier posts, he also wrote, “Let them pay us and surrender the wives! They'll be at peace.”

Muhoozi Kainerugaba's post on X. (@mkainerugaba/X)

Turkey has built strong ties with Somalia through infrastructure projects, military training, and port/airport operations, especially in Mogadishu. “I don't want conflict with Turkey. They have no chance of surviving us,” he said. He also suggested diplomatic retaliation if his demands were not met, including closing Turkey’s embassy in Kampala and restricting relations. “The real problem is Turkey! We have waited for them to rehabilitate themselves but wapi! We are going to end ALL diplomatic relations with Turkey in the next 30 days if they do not address our issues,” he wrote in a post, now deleted.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba's post on X. (@mkainerugaba/X)

Muhoozi Kainerugaba's posts on X. (@mkainerugaba/X)

“For Turkey it's a really simple deal... Either they pay us or I close their embassy here. They can reciprocate and shut our embassy in Turkey as well. No problem,” another post on X read. Kainerugaba also mentioned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying he expected to be received in Istanbul and would meet him. “And in one year I will be welcomed to Istanbul as a hero! I will even greet my uncle President Erdogan.”

Muhoozi Kainerugaba's post on X. (@mkainerugaba/X)