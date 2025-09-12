UK announces more Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

Britain on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions against Russia, targeting military weapons, equipment suppliers and its shadow fleet as UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Kyiv. A demonstrator holds a Ukrainian flag during a "Stand with Ukraine" rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. (REUTERS)

Security analysts say Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" of ageing vessels is used by Moscow to circumvent international sanctions that ban it from selling oil.

"The UK continues to lead the charge against the shadow fleet carrying Russian oil exports. Today, 70 more ships in the fleet have been sanctioned. The UK has now targeted more oil tankers than any other country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The fresh round of sanctions also hits 30 firms and individuals "propping up Russia's war machine by supplying key equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems", it added.

Companies on the list included China-based electronics supplier Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co. Ltd. and its two Russian co-owners, Elena Malitckaia and Alexey Malitskiy.

Others included Turkey-based Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi and its CEO, Azerbaijani national Shanlik Shukurov.

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Cooper arrived in Kyiv earlier Friday.