UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; appeal possible
The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal.
Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order on Friday, her department said. It follows a British court ruling in April that Assange could be sent to the US.
The Home Office said in a statement that “the U.K courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange.”
“Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the U.S. he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”
The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid facing trial in the U.S. — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.
A British judge approved the extradition in April, leaving the final decision to the government. The ruling came after a legal battle that went all the way to the U.K. Supreme Court.
The U.S. has asked British authorities to extradite Assange so he can stand trial on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.
Journalism organizations and human rights groups have called on Britain to refuse the extradition request.
Supporters and lawyers for Assange, 50, argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. They argue that his case is politically motivated.
Assange’s lawyers say he could face up to 175 years in jail if he is convicted in the U.S., though American authorities have said any sentence is likely to be much lower than that.
Assange has been held at Britain’s high-security Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.
-
'I got hit. He laughed, made fun of me': Ashwin on getting sledged by AUS player
R Ashwin recalled the India vs Australia Sydney Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he was regularly getting sledged by the Australian fielders during his epic resistance with Hanuma Vihari in the fourth innings of the Test. Now, the exchange between Ashwin and Tim Paine where the ex-Australia captain said to the Indian spinner that he can't wait for him to get to the Gabba, is well known, it turns out Paine wasn't the only one mouthing words at Ashwin.
-
‘Rishabh Pant is not a certainity in the Indian T20I team'
Pant was handed the captaincy duties following KL Rahul’s withdrawal from the series due to a right groin injury. While Pant has remained a mainstay of the national team for several years now because of his ability in the middle order as well as his role as the wicketkeeper, Jaffer feels his spot has become less cemented with the presence of other keepers in the team.
-
Diabetes: How high blood sugar levels can cause frozen shoulder; know symptoms
Frozen shoulder is a disorder that causes pain, stiffness, discomfort and affects your normal range of motion in the shoulder joint. Also known as adhesive capsulitis, it occurs when the connective tissue around the shoulder joint becomes swollen and rigid. While there are various risk factors for this condition, it is more common as you grow older and in women than men.
-
Veetla Vishesham review: Badhaai Ho's Tamil remake hits all the right notes
Veetla Vishesham review: Badhaai Ho's Tamil remake is an entertaining film that has been adapted beautifully to suit the local sensibilities.
-
Monsoon Ayurveda: Simple and effective health tips during rainy season
As monsoon is slowly spreading its wings across India, people are welcoming the much-awaited respite from the searing summer heat. A change in season, however, calls for some modifications in daily routine to ensure you stay healthy and disease-free. According to Ayurveda, Vata entity aggravates during monsoon which makes people prone to certain illnesses. It is important to stay away from microbial infections during this time and certain herbs can come handy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics