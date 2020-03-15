UK braces for coronavirus to peak, fights rumours

world

The Buckingham Palace has announced that the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is postponing events, as the Boris Johnson government is launching an initiative to challenge misinformation such as drinking bleach or urine can cure Covid-19 infection.

The UK is grappling with new cases and deaths and has put in place steps described by newspapers as “a life on hold”. Elections, religious events, exams, university teaching, sports events, travel and pubs have been either shut, cancelled, curtailed or postponed as government advisers warn that the UK is heading to an Italy-like peak in weeks that will see more deaths and cases.

At least 10 people have died in the UK so far amid 800 confirmed cases, as the government is putting in place plans for “herd immunity” to deal with the challenge.

Usually bustling public places in London and elsewhere have thinned, while key items such as hand sanitisers have vanished or are on sale at a much higher price in supermarkets and shops. A driver on the London Underground tested positive.

Oxford and London School of Economics are among several universities who are moving to online teaching; exams have been postponed. Concern is also growing on the likely adverse impact on international student enrolment in the next academic year from September.

Announcing the anti-misinformation initiative funded by the department for international development, the government said in a release, “Rumours that the virus was created or spread deliberately have already led to reported attacks on Chinese nationals across Southeast Asia as well as in the UK.

“A video claiming to show Chinese officials shooting coronavirus victims and alleging tens of thousands were executed went viral on social media sites worldwide, after the celebrity sister of a prominent Bollywood actor in India shared them. The video was in fact edited from four completely unrelated clips, including one of Chinese police shooting a rabid dog.”

The release added that “more damaging mistruths” include miracle cures for the virus, “such as drinking chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach, or urine, eating garlic, gargling saltwater or spreading cow dung and mustard paste”.

Meanwhile, a newborn baby and its mother tested positive for the coronavirus, making it the youngest case to be recorded in the country.