UK businesses expect zero growth in next 3 months as living costs surge: Report
British businesses do not expect any growth over the next three months, as a surging cost of living squeezes consumer demand, a monthly survey showed on Sunday.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said members reported above-average growth in the three months to the end of July - slightly faster than in the three months to June - but expect this to peter out in the months ahead.
"As firms and consumers continue to be buffeted by rising prices, private-sector activity has slowed to a near standstill," CBI economist Alpesh Paleja said.
The Bank of England is widely expected to announce its biggest interest rate rise since 1995 on Thursday, raising rates to 1.75% from 1.25% to tame inflation that is already at a 40-year high of 9.4%.
However, the BoE has warned that Britain's economy is likely to contract later this year, when a 40% jump in regulated energy tariffs hits consumers in October, and has forecast the economy will contract slightly next year.
The United States shrank in both the first and second quarters of this year, meeting one commonly used definition of recession.
Last week the International Monetary Fund forecast Britain would see the weakest growth of any major economy other than Russia next year.
The CBI said its monthly output balance, based on surveys of manufacturers, services companies and retailers, rose to +8 for the three months to July from +5 for the three months to June. July's expected balance for the next three months was zero, up from -3 in June.
Manufacturers expect current slow growth to persist, while consumer services and retail businesses see a fall in sales, and business services expect growth to slow, the CBI said.
"This is unsurprising, given that strong inflation has been pushing real wages down sharply, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low," it added.
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter visits India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Touted to be Bangladesh's largest power plant, the coal-fired station is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between India's NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board.
Omicron BA.5 dominant subvariant, Covid hospitalisations rising, says WHO expert
Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is dominant worldwide, the World Health Organization's infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, has said, underlining that about half of the cases are linked to BA.5 sublineage. “And there are further sub lineages of BA.5 as this virus continues to evolve,” she added in a remark that may raise fresh concerns about further mutation of the virus, which has killed over 63 lakh people in two years.
6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Nepal on Sunday morning. The quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. Following the quake, Kathmandu's international airport was shut down.
