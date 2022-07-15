Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
world news

UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted

The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.
Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country. (REUTERS/John Sibley)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Britain's Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red 'Extreme Heat' warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs.

"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website.

"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.

Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and healthcare services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.

The red, level 4, alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached "when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups." (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom great britain maximum temperature emergency
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP