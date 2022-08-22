Home / World News / UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst in over 300 years

UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst in over 300 years

world news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 06:48 PM IST

Gross domestic product fell by 11.0% in 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. This was a bigger drop than any of the ONS's previous estimates and the largest fall since 1709, according to historical data hosted by the Bank of England.

The downward revision in GDP reflected lower contributions from healthcare and retailers than previously thought. (Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
The downward revision in GDP reflected lower contributions from healthcare and retailers than previously thought. (Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
Reuters | , London

Britain recorded its biggest fall in output in more than 300 years in 2020 when it faced the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a larger decline than any other major economy, updated official figures showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product fell by 11.0% in 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. This was a bigger drop than any of the ONS's previous estimates and the largest fall since 1709, according to historical data hosted by the Bank of England.

British statisticians regularly update GDP estimates as more data becomes available.

The ONS's initial estimates had already suggested that in 2020 Britain suffered its biggest fall in output since the "Great Frost" of 1709. But more recently the ONS had revised down the scale of the fall to 9.3%, the largest since just after World War One.

Even before the latest revisions Britain's economic slump was the largest in the Group of Seven, and the latest downward revision makes it greater than Spain's, which recorded a 10.8% fall in output.

However the ONS cautioned against direct comparisons with other countries as most - with the exception of the United States - had not yet undertaken the same type of in-depth revisions as Britain had.

The downward revision in GDP reflected lower contributions from healthcare and retailers than previously thought.

"The health service faced higher costs than we initially estimated, meaning its overall contribution to the economy was lower," ONS statistician Craig McLaren said.

The ONS had already factored in a fall in routine care provided by Britain's National Health Service as it focused on treating Covid-19 patients and limiting the spread of the disease in hospitals.

A closer look at the increased costs faced by individual retailers also led to a downward revision of the sector's contribution, while factory output was revised up to take account of lower raw material costs.

Britain's economy bounced back sharply last year and recovered its pre-pandemic size in November 2021. But fast-rising inflation means the Bank of England expects the economy will slip back into recession later this year.

The ONS will publish updated growth figures for 2021 and the first half of 2022 on Sept. 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
great britain economy rate united kingdom + 1 more
great britain economy rate united kingdom
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Parched crops on the bank of the Yangtze river that is approaching record-low water levels during a regional drought in Chongqing, China. (REUTERS)

    China battles heatwave, drought, bushfires

    Army personnel and firefighters have been deployed to put out multiple bushfires raging in southwest China's Chongqing as the municipality and several provinces continue to be scorched by a record heatwave, which has dried up rivers, withered crops and led to rationing of electricity. Forecasters on Monday issued a temperature “red alert” for the 11th consecutive day on Monday and raised the national drought alert to “orange” - the second-highest level.

  • Imran Khan gets temporary relief from arrest till Aug 25 in terror case

    Imran Khan gets temporary relief from arrest till Aug 25 in terror case: Report

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday received a temporary relief - in the form of a transit bail for three days - till August 25 in a terrorism case, hours after his team had moved the Islamabad High Court seeking a pre-arrest bail, local media reports said. The country's media watchdog - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority- has also banned TV channels from broadcasting his live speeches.

  • Law enforcement officers seen beating up a man in Mulberry, Crawford County, state of Arkansas in US.

    On camera, US cops beat, kick man outside store in Arkansas; suspended

    Three law enforcement officers in the American state of Arkansas were suspended Sunday following a massive outrage on social media platforms over a viral video that showed a suspect being pinned down and beaten up brutally on a roadside. The incident happened around 10:40am local time outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Crawford County in Arkansas state. One of them even pointed at the camera and signalled to stop recording.

  • Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization by India.

    Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India: Report

    The Russian Federal Security Service on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported. This story is still developing and more information is awaited in this regard. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

  • Canada’s Minister of National Defence Anita Anand addressing the crowd at the India Day Festival and Grand Parade in Toronto on Sunday. (Anita Anand/Twitter)

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Canada: Thousands attend India Day Festival, Grand Parade in Toronto

    After two years of enforced virtual celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, tens of thousands of people of Indian-origin thronged to the showpiece India Day Festival and Grand Parade in Toronto on Sunday, which also observed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The parade featured multiple floats, with representation from 25 Indian states, as well as over 15 marching groups that joined the festivities that lasted for nearly 12 hours in downtown Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out