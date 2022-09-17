UK issues advisory as wait to catch last glimpse of Queen stretches for 16 hours

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:47 PM IST

By mid-morning, Britain's culture ministry said the waiting time to reach Westminster Hall was about 16 hours

People line up near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, in London, England.(AP)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Thousands lined up on Saturday to walk past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the British Parliament, defying a government caution to stay at home to avoid standing in queue for hours.

By mid-morning, Britain's culture ministry said the waiting time to reach Westminster Hall was about 16 hours. Earlier, the ministry had said it would pause entry to the queue if demand became too high, adding, "Please do not travel."

A man was reportedly detained "following a disturbance" in Westminster Hall after allegations of someone racing up the steps to the catafalque and touching the coffin.

The Queen died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now led many more to join the long line to pay their final respects during a four-day lying-in-state ceremony.

People of the United Kingdom will relive the glorious life and legacy of the Queen at her state funeral on Monday. For the funeral, several guests - starting from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe – will fly to the UK.

According to reports, 7,50,000 people will be present at the funeral. More than $7 million (around 59 crore) will be shelled to beef up the security for the funeral.

(With agency inputs)

