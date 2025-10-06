UK Mosque attack: Who are the suspects? Police release pics of masked men

The UK police are probing a report of suspected arson at a mosque in East Sussex in southern England as a “hate crime”, the officials said a day after the attack. As the hunt for the suspects continues, police have released images of the two masked men who were allegedly responsible for the attack. Police have released images of two masked men.(Sussex police)

In the photos, one man can be seen wearing a black jacket with a Pre London logo in white on the chest. The other has bright red gloves on.

The incident took place at a mosque on Phyllis Avenue in Peacehaven at about 21:50 BST on Saturday (October 4). Following this, fire crews were called in.

The Sussex police said that no one was injured in the incident, while adding that the front entrance of the building and a vehicle parked outside had sustained damage.

“This was an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe,” Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said.

Detective Patch added that the police were treating the incident as one of “arson with intent to endanger life” and were continuing to pursue multiple leads in order to identify those responsible for the attack.

The police presence at the spot of the incident has been stepped up, with additional patrolling being undertaken at places of worship across UK to reassure residents, BBC quoted the force as saying.

Two people tried entering through the front door, eyewitness claims

Two people tried entering through the front door of the mosque, but found it locked, a volunteer at the mosque claimed. The volunteer said that the two individuals then poured a liquid at the entrance and near a car parked outside, which was set ablaze.

The volunteer alleged that “it could have been murder”, and said that the two people inside the mosque had managed to escape. BBC reported.

A spokesperson for the Peacehaven mosque said they were “profoundly grateful” that no person had been injured. The spokesperson called on people to “reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”

“This hateful act does not represent our community or our town,” the spokesperson further said.