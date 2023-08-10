UK Olympian, student and her mother joins second Virgin Galactic space voyage

An 80-year-old British former Olympian, a determined Aberdeen student, and her adventurous mother made history as they took flight on a rocket plane from New Mexico. This extraordinary journey is thanks to a competition that granted Anastatia Mayers and her mother Keisha Schahaff the coveted tickets to join the Virgin Galactic flight which was launched on Thursday. Jon Goodwin, hailing from Newcastle-under-Lyme, will also be part of this remarkable crew, becoming the second person with Parkinson's disease to venture into space. Space tourist Anastatia Mayers, left, of Antigua and Barbuda, speaks as her mother Keisha Schahaff, right, and fellow crew member Jon Goodwin listen after their flight to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane Unity at Spaceport America, near Truth or Consequences, N.M., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Virgin Galactic is taking its first space tourists on a long-delayed rocket ship ride. (AP)

Testing the boundaries of space tourism

This mission isn't just a joyous adventure; it's another pivotal test for the rapidly growing space tourism industry. The launch window for Virgin Galactic's 02 flight opens at 08:30 local time, marking the company's second commercial flight. The Unity rocket plane, carried by the carrier jet "Eve," will ignite its engine and ascend to an impressive altitude of 279,000 feet (85 kilometers).

Priceless experiences, pricey tickets

While the thrill of space travel is immeasurable, the advertised price for a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight has been as high as $450,000. Back in 2005, Jon Goodwin secured his ticket for $250,000, fearing his Parkinson's diagnosis might dash his hopes. Determined to prove that his condition doesn't define him, he courageously sets out on this cosmic journey.

Anastatia Mayers, will become the second-youngest person to voyage beyond our atmosphere. She hopes her flight will shatter barriers and inspire others to chase their dreams. "My intention is to just break any barriers that we set for ourselves or that the world sets for us," she declares.

A glimpse of weightlessness

As the Unity rocket plane reaches the edge of space, around 53 miles (85 kilometers) above Earth, passengers will experience moments of weightlessness, offering a tantalizing taste of what life in zero gravity might feel like. While the spaceship won't achieve a full orbit, the experience promises to be life-changing for all those on board.

The future of space tourism: Awaiting liftoff

Jon Goodwin marks the start of a long-awaited journey for hundreds of ticket-holders who have eagerly anticipated their turn to take flight on the Unity rocket. While this venture into space exemplifies human innovation and aspiration, it's worth noting that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin recently won the race to take paying passengers into space.

While space tourism faces scrutiny over its environmental impact and exclusivity, it undeniably represents a monumental leap forward in human exploration. As we count down the minutes to this awe-inspiring flight, the world watches with bated breath, eager to witness history being made among the stars.