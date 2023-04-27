Home / World News / UK penguin becomes first in the world to get MRI scan for ‘balance issues’

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 27, 2023 05:08 AM IST

'Chaka' underwent an MRI after it was observed that he was occasionally ‘wobbling during waddling’.

A Fairy Penguin named ‘Chaka’, who lives at Sea Life, Weymouth, in the UK, has reportedly become the first of its kind to get an MRI scan. The penguin underwent the scan as it was observed to have ‘wobbling’ while waddling. The scan took place at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset.

Chaka, the penguin who lives at Sea Life, Weymouth. (Facebook)
Considered as a milestone in the veterinary field, the scan found that the penguin’s balance issues were nothing to worry about.

According to the Weymouth SEA LIFE Adventure Park, Chaka leads a healthy, social life interacting with fellow penguins. The team also shared details about the extra efforts taken to ensure the procedure was as comfortable as possible for Chaka and added that the scan will help spread awareness to other vets and zoos.

In a Facebook post shared by the park, Kico Iraola, a curator at SEA LIFE Weymouth said: “Chaka has become a penguin pioneer. Although his own waddle may still be a little wobbly, he has made great strides for the world of veterinary science and the penguin world.”

According to a BBC report quoting Pippa Tucker of Cave Veterinary Specialists, the process has introduced a ‘range of new knowledge’. "Unlike the cats and dogs we regularly treat, penguins can hold their breath for a considerable time, so our dedicated team made sure to closely monitor Chaka during the scan," Tucker stated.

Also known as Little Penguins, Fairy Penguins are the tiniest of the 17 penguin species and Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park is home to Europe's only colony of Fairy Penguins.

