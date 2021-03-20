UK PM Boris Johnson receives his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing."
Johnson, 56, was admitted to an intensive care unit last year and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill. He later said he was so sick that plans were drawn up on how to announce his death.
"I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," Johnson said after receiving the jab at St Thomas' Hospital in London.
"I cannot recommend it too highly, everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it, it is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everyone else."
UK PM Boris Johnson receives his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 outbreak leads to partial closure of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
- Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.
Turkey leaves treaty preventing violence and domestic abuse against women
Reykjavik's night sky lights up as volcano in Fagradalsfjall erupts
- Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
‘A long 45 minutes’: All you need to know about WhatsApp, Facebook outage
- Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.
US and Chinese officials trade barbs at first Biden-era high-level meeting
China wraps up Canadian’s espionage trial in two hours
WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services down for users
Biden to meet Russian President Putin 'when the time is right': White House
Europe becomes first region to surpass 1 million Covid-19 deaths: Report
Georgia spa shooting victims ID'd as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Atlanta
- Police continue to investigate the deadly shootings, with Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. saying Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in his department's inquiry.
Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
WHO gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine and its 'tremendous potential'
WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"
US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
- The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.