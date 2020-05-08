e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK PM calls for wartime spirit to beat virus in VE Day letter to vets

UK PM calls for wartime spirit to beat virus in VE Day letter to vets

With more than 30,000 dead, more people in Britain have lost their lives as a result of the outbreak than any other country in Europe.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 05:51 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at 10 Downing Street in London.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at 10 Downing Street in London.(via REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday compared Britain’s battle with coronavirus to the country’s fight against Nazism in World War II, in a letter to veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Johnson, who was hospitalised last month with Covid-19, told veterans they were “quite simply the greatest generation of Britons who ever lived” and that they would never be forgotten.

“On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago,” he said in the letter.

“We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person.

“But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered.”

The UK government changed its early May public holiday -- usually held on the first Monday of the month -- to Friday to allow people to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1945 Victory in Europe celebrations.

But a nationwide lockdown introduced in late March to curb the coronavirus pandemic and which remains in place scuppered plans for street parties and veterans parades.

With more than 30,000 dead, more people in Britain have lost their lives as a result of the outbreak than any other country in Europe and Johnson on Thursday told ministers the government must ease restrictions with “maximum caution”.

He is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening to set out a roadmap for lifting the lockdown over the coming months.

Meanwhile Britons have been urged to join a national singalong from their doorsteps -- of Vera Lynn’s wartime classic “We’ll Meet Again” -- and to hold 1940s-style tea parties at home to mark VE Day.

Queen Elizabeth II will make a televised address to the nation later on Friday to mark the day the Nazis surrendered, bringing an end to World War II in Europe.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine development sees unparalleled progress
Covid-19 vaccine development sees unparalleled progress
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
35 years later, Bhopal gas leak failures resurface in Vizag
35 years later, Bhopal gas leak failures resurface in Vizag
Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled
Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Leg injury doesn’t stop govt worker from carrying out Covid-19 health surveys
Leg injury doesn’t stop govt worker from carrying out Covid-19 health surveys
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news