Home / World News / UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

The 55-year-old British leader received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm.

world Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London. Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was taken to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the country’s battle against the outbreak.

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was taken to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed into an intensive care unit.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The 55-year-old British leader received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm as the world faces one of the gravest public health crisis in a century.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

“The prime minister is in a stable condition, he’s comfortable and in good spirits,” Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said on Wednesday. “He has in the past had some oxygen but he’s not on ventilation.”

As Johnson battled the novel coronavirus from a bed in St Thomas’ hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown.

3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Coronavirus LIVE: Rupee falls to near record low against US dollar at 76.34
Meet the only Indian billionaire to get richer under Covid-19 lockdown
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
