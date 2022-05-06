UK PM Johnson suffers heavy losses in London in local elections
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of traditional strongholds in London and suffered losses elsewhere in local elections, early results on Friday showed, as voters punished his government over a raft of scandals.
Johnson's party was ousted in Wandsworth, a low-tax Conservative stronghold since 1978, part of a trend in the British capital where voters used the elections to express anger over a cost-of-living crisis and fines imposed on the prime minister for breaking his own COVID-19 lockdown rules.
The Conservatives lost control of the borough of Barnet, which has been held by the party in all but two elections since 1964. Labour also believes it has won for the first time the council of Westminster, a district where most government institutions are located.
"This is a warning shot from Conservative voters," said Daniel Thomas, the Conservative leader of Barnet council.
The overall tally due later on Friday will offer the most important snapshot of public opinion since Johnson won the Conservative Party's biggest majority in more than 30 years in the 2019 general election.
Also read: Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns against 'threats to peace from autocratic states'
The ballot is the first electoral test for Johnson since he became the first British leader in living memory to have broken the law while in office. He was fined last month for attending a birthday gathering in his office in 2020, breaking social distancing rules then in place to curb COVID's spread.
Early results showed the Conservative Party had lost 92 council seats. The main opposition Labour Party had gained 23 seat and the Liberal Democrats 42 seats.
The loss of key councils in London, where the Conservatives were almost wiped out, will increase pressure on Johnson, who has been fighting for his political survival for months and faces the possibility of more police fines over his attendance at other lockdown-breaking gatherings.
The elections held on Thursday will decide almost 7,000 council seats, including all those in London, Scotland and Wales, and a third of the seats in most of the rest of England.
Johnson upended conventional British politics in the 2019 general election by winning and then promising to improve living standards in former industrial areas in central and northern England.
But the loss of Wandsworth, Barnet and potentially Westminster symbolises the way that Johnson, who won two terms as mayor of London, has lost his appeal in the capital. His support for Brexit has cost him support in London, where a majority of voters supported staying in the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Also read: UK PM Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise for India massacre
The outcome outside the capital is likely to be less clear-cut. The Conservatives lost overall control of councils in Southampton, Worcester and West Oxfordshire.
But the party has not done as badly as some polls had predicted. One poll in the run up to the elections said the Conservatives could lose about 800 council seats.
John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said early trends suggested the Conservatives were on course to lose about 250 seats. He said the results suggested Labour may not emerge as the largest party at the next election.
However, some local Conservative council leaders called on Johnson to resign after the party's poor performance, which they blamed on him being fined and the cost-of-living crisis.
John Mallinson, Conservative leader of Carlisle city council, told the BBC that had found it "difficult to drag the debate back to local issues".
"I just don't feel people any longer have the confidence that the prime minister can be relied upon to tell the truth," he said.
Simon Bosher, the most senior Conservative in Portsmouth, said the party's leadership in Westminster needed to "take a good, long hard look in the mirror" to find out why they had lost seats.
-
Morning brief: Pentagon says Russia on its way out of Ukraine's Mariupol
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military.
-
Pentagon denies helping Ukraine 'target' Russian generals
The US Defense Department denied Thursday that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them. Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that the United States supplies Kyiv's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country."
-
US intel helped Ukraine locate and sink Russian warship: Report
The US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles.
-
Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault
"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday asHeard, who shook her head and sobbed as she described the episodee said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Heard said she broke free and retreated upstairs, returning later in her nightgown to find Depp still awake. During the assault, Depp repeatedly said "I'll fucking kill you," she told the jury.
-
US assures Sweden, Finland amid Russian threat over NATO application
The United States is confident it can address any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have about the period of time after they apply for NATO membership and before they are accepted into the alliance, the White House said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland are concerned they would be vulnerable to Russian threats during an application process, which could take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO members.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics