Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns against 'threats to peace from autocratic states'
Ahead of his upcoming visit to India, which will begin on April 21, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday took to Twitter to warn against ‘threats from autocratic states,’ while India, he said, is a ‘highly valued strategic partner’ for his country.
“This week, I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stay together,” Johnson posted on Twitter, in a likely reference to Russia, which has come under fire for its ongoing invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine. The military offensive began on February 24.
The United Kingdom is among the countries which has imposed sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine; a day ago, in a retaliatory measure, Russia banned Johnson, as well as several top British officials, from stepping foot on its territory. India, on the other hand, has abstained from voting against Moscow in the United Nations on several occasions.
Meanwhile, the 57-year-old leader further posted, “India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times. My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations-from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.”
The 2-day visit will be the Conservative leader’s maiden trip to India as the premier of his country. The trip was deferred twice last year; in January, Johnson was to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, but the lockdown in the UK prompted him to postpone his travel. He was then scheduled to arrive in April, but, this time, the visit was called off due to the deadly second Covid-19 wave in India.
Johnson’s visit to India follows that by his foreign secretary, Liz Truss, which she undertook late last month.
South African flood toll rises to 443 as deluge eases
The death toll from floods that have battered South Africa's east coast has risen to 443, including a rescuer, a regional official said on Sunday, as dozens more are still missing. "The death toll now stands at 443," the premier of the KwaZulu-Natal province, Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing, adding 63 other people are still unaccounted for.
2 kids dead, 9 people wounded after shooting at party in US' Pittsburgh
Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified. Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Authorities hadn't released information on any suspects.
Shanghai outbreak slows China’s shipbuilding plans: Report
Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Sunday reported that the Shanghai outbreak has slowed China's shipbuilding plans and may affect the launch of the country's third aircraft carrier. The People's Liberation Army navy had been widely expected to launch the new carrier around the navy's 73rd anniversary, on April 23. China reported 3,504 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid cases for April 16, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.
Covid-19 surge in Shanghai stalls construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier
The massive covid-19 surge in China's industrial hub Shanghai has affected the launch of its third aircraft carrier, which is scheduled to be unveiled in April next year, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The People's Liberation Army Navy was widely expected to launch the aircraft carrier around its 73rd anniversary on April 23. Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier was commissioned in 2012.
10 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem mosque days after violence wounded 150: Report
Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier. Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said. The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".
