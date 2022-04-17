Home / World News / Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns against 'threats to peace from autocratic states'
world news

Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns against 'threats to peace from autocratic states'

The British premier, who will be in India on April 21 and 22, described the country as a ‘highly valued strategic partner’ for the UK.
File photo of Britain's Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
File photo of Britain's Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 09:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ahead of his upcoming visit to India, which will begin on April 21, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday took to Twitter to warn against ‘threats from autocratic states,’ while India, he said, is a ‘highly valued strategic partner’ for his country.

Also Read | Boris Johnson set to visit India next week, focus on trade pact

“This week, I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stay together,” Johnson posted on Twitter, in a likely reference to Russia, which has come under fire for its ongoing invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine. The military offensive began on February 24.

The United Kingdom is among the countries which has imposed sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine; a day ago, in a retaliatory measure, Russia banned Johnson, as well as several top British officials, from stepping foot on its territory. India, on the other hand, has abstained from voting against Moscow in the United Nations on several occasions.

Also Read | Russia bans entry to British prime minister Boris Johnson

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old leader further posted, “India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times. My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations-from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.”

 

The 2-day visit will be the Conservative leader’s maiden trip to India as the premier of his country. The trip was deferred twice last year; in January, Johnson was to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, but the lockdown in the UK prompted him to postpone his travel. He was then scheduled to arrive in April, but, this time, the visit was called off due to the deadly second Covid-19 wave in India.

Johnson’s visit to India follows that by his foreign secretary, Liz Truss, which she undertook late last month.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
boris johnson
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A man walks around a damaged bridge caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa,

    South African flood toll rises to 443 as deluge eases

    The death toll from floods that have battered South Africa's east coast has risen to 443, including a rescuer, a regional official said on Sunday, as dozens more are still missing. "The death toll now stands at 443," the premier of the KwaZulu-Natal province, Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing, adding 63 other people are still unaccounted for.

  • A car window is shot out in the wake of a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side, Sunday Pittsburgh police said in a release that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a short-term rental property with more than 200 people inside.

    2 kids dead, 9 people wounded after shooting at party in US' Pittsburgh

    Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified. Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Authorities hadn't released information on any suspects.

  • A resident checks plastic bags of food at a residential area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)

    Shanghai outbreak slows China’s shipbuilding plans: Report

    Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Sunday reported that the Shanghai outbreak has slowed China's shipbuilding plans and may affect the launch of the country's third aircraft carrier. The People's Liberation Army navy had been widely expected to launch the new carrier around the navy's 73rd anniversary, on April 23. China reported 3,504 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid cases for April 16, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

  • Residents stand on a street waiting for nucleic acid test during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China,

    Covid-19 surge in Shanghai stalls construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier

    The massive covid-19 surge in China's industrial hub Shanghai has affected the launch of its third aircraft carrier, which is scheduled to be unveiled in April next year, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The People's Liberation Army Navy was widely expected to launch the aircraft carrier around its 73rd anniversary on April 23. Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier was commissioned in 2012.

  • Israeli police clashed with Palestinians outside Al-Aqsa Mosque after police cleared Palestinians from the sprawling compound to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

    10 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem mosque days after violence wounded 150: Report

    Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier. Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said. The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out