Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns against 'threats to peace from autocratic states'

Ahead of his upcoming visit to India, which will begin on April 21, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday took to Twitter to warn against ‘threats from autocratic states,’ while India, he said, is a ‘highly valued strategic partner’ for his country.

“This week, I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stay together,” Johnson posted on Twitter, in a likely reference to Russia, which has come under fire for its ongoing invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine. The military offensive began on February 24.

This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries.



As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Dw1yZQq6UG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2022

The United Kingdom is among the countries which has imposed sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine; a day ago, in a retaliatory measure, Russia banned Johnson, as well as several top British officials, from stepping foot on its territory. India, on the other hand, has abstained from voting against Moscow in the United Nations on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old leader further posted, “India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times. My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations-from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.”

My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence. 3/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2022

The 2-day visit will be the Conservative leader’s maiden trip to India as the premier of his country. The trip was deferred twice last year; in January, Johnson was to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, but the lockdown in the UK prompted him to postpone his travel. He was then scheduled to arrive in April, but, this time, the visit was called off due to the deadly second Covid-19 wave in India.

Johnson’s visit to India follows that by his foreign secretary, Liz Truss, which she undertook late last month.

