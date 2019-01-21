 UK PM Theresa May considering amending Good Friday deal to solve Brexit deadlock: Report
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 21, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

UK PM Theresa May considering amending Good Friday deal to solve Brexit deadlock: Report

British prime minister Theresa May’s Good Friday plan would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to “support or reference” the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, said a report.

world Updated: Jan 21, 2019 09:38 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Theresa May,UK PM Theresa May,Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville(Reuters Photo)

British prime minister Theresa May is considering solving the Brexit deadlock by amending the Good Friday agreement after abandoning attempts to negotiate a cross-party deal, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.

Also read: Brexit: PM Theresa May to present Plan B on Monday

May’s Good Friday plan would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to “support or reference” the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 09:38 IST

tags

more from world