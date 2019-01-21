UK PM Theresa May considering amending Good Friday deal to solve Brexit deadlock: Report

British prime minister Theresa May is considering solving the Brexit deadlock by amending the Good Friday agreement after abandoning attempts to negotiate a cross-party deal, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.

Also read: Brexit: PM Theresa May to present Plan B on Monday

May’s Good Friday plan would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to “support or reference” the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 09:38 IST