Rishi Sunak urges Russian parties to protect civilians amid turmoil in country
Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 24, 2023 04:35 PM IST
“We're keeping a close eye on the situation and how it's evolving on the ground as we speak,” Sunak said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that he wanted all parties in Russia to protect civilians, after the private army of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin seized control of a southern city.
"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians," he told the BBC in a television interview which will be broadcast in full on Sunday.
"We're keeping a close eye on the situation and how it's evolving on the ground as we speak. We're in touch with our allies and in fact I will be speaking with some of them later today," he added.
