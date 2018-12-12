UK’s Theresa May gets locked in limousine after meet with Germany’s Angela Merkel to save Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is boxed in on her options for Brexit, had her room for manoeuvre further diminished when she was briefly locked in her car in front of German leader Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

Staff struggled with the door of a limousine bedecked in Britain’s Union Flag for more than 10 seconds before eventually opening it and allowing May to leave and shake the hand of Merkel who was waiting for her on a red carpet in Berlin.

May visited the Netherlands and Germany before heading to Brussels on Tuesday, a day after she delayed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal that she agreed with EU leaders last month but which is opposed by many British lawmakers.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 00:55 IST