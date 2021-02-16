UK set for new laws to protect free speech on campus
Britain is set to introduce new laws guaranteeing freedom of speech in universities to counteract what the government on Tuesday called "unacceptable silencing and censoring" on campuses.
As part of the plans, the government is considering appointing a "free speech champion" to investigate possible breaches of the right to expression, while academics who lose their jobs in similar disputes may be able to claim compensation.
"I am deeply worried about the chilling effect on campuses of unacceptable silencing and censoring," said education minister Gavin Williamson.
"That is why we must strengthen free speech in higher education, by bolstering the existing legal duties and ensuring strong, robust action is taken if these are breached."
However, the government was accused of exploiting culture wars, after itself launching a pushback against the toppling of slavery-era statues and efforts to educate Britons about their colonial past, in the wake of last year's Black Lives Matter protests.
Just six events out of almost 10,000 involving an external speaker were cancelled over the speakers' views in 2019-20, according to a survey in December by the group Wonkhe, which analyses higher education policy.
"The government has tapped into a wider push by conservatives, right-leaning libertarians and 'classical liberals' to combat 'cancel culture' and the supposed 'woke left' agenda that they claim has led to a crisis of free speech in Britain," Australian historian Evan Smith wrote on the Wonkhe site.
Smith, who published a book last year about campus free-speech rows, added that "similar claims (are) being made in the US, Australia, Canada and France."
The government proposals were slammed by Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, which represents staff in higher education.
"It is extraordinary that in the midst of a global pandemic the government appears more interested in fighting phantom threats to free speech than taking action to contain the real and present danger which the virus poses to staff and students," she said.
But a group of senior academics welcomed the proposals in a letter to The Times.
"In recent years, too many academics have been marginalised because they hold unorthodox views on issues like gender, Brexit and the legacy of empire," said the letter, organised by high-profile political commentator Matthew Goodwin.
Speakers to have been "no-platformed" at universities include Brexit politician Nigel Farage, Canadian academic Jordan Peterson, leading feminists Julie Bindel and Selina Todd, philosopher Roger Scruton and former interior minister Amber Rudd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China arrests kingpin of fake Covid vaccine gang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK set for new laws to protect free speech on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plummeting Covid-19 cases in US show a path to crushing the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow emergency, massive power outages in US states | All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prosecutor seeks $13,000 fine in Alexei Navalny defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US energy crisis deepens with nearly 5 million in the dark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore slows Covid-19 relief spending as economy recovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea tried to hack Pfizer for vaccine data, Seoul says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa plans to 'share' one million AstraZeneca doses via African Union
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox