Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said.(Reuters file photo)
UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5

Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said.

"June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the Covid pandemic," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said.


