UK to not allow travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh from April 9. All you need to know

The UK on Friday announced it won't allow travellers from Pakistan and Bangladesh as it expanded its travel ban list, a list of countries from where travellers are not allowed in the UK amid the Covid-19 surge.

However, there is an exemption for British or Irish nationals and for those who have UK residential rights but they must quarantine in government-approved hotels for 10 days, said the department for transport.

“With over 30 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the additional restrictions will help to reduce the risk of new variants – such as those first identified in South Africa (SA) and Brazil – entering England. So far, surveillance has found that few cases of the SA variant have been identified as being imported from Europe, with most coming from other parts of the world,” the department said in a statement.

All you need to know

The four new countries added to the list-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya and the Philippines will face the consequences of the red list from 4am, April 9. If people from these countries arrive before 4am, April 9, then they must self-isolate for 10 days and take Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8. Before the implementation of the addition in the list, the people arriving from these countries are eligible for the Test to Release scheme.

Passengers arriving from the countries on the travel ban list cannot shorten their quarantine period after showing the negative report. They will be required to stay in quarantine for the 10-day period and take a Covid-19 test on day 2 and day 8.

They will also not be allowed to avail of the Test to Release scheme, which is a voluntary quarantine scheme for people isolating in England. On showing the negative Covid test result, the quarantine can be ended through this scheme.

British nationals who are currently in the listed countries are advised to make use of commercial options available if they want to return to England, said the department.

India is currently not on the list and essential aviation operations continue through the air bubble agreement.

The quarantining cost in England ranged upto GBP 1,750 per passenger travelling alone, to cover transport, tests, food and accommodation, reported BBC. And every additional adult or child over the age of 12 years must pay GBP 650 and this cost for children aged five to twelve is GBP 325, as per BBC.

Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh (will be added on 9 April), Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Kenya (will be added on 9 April), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan (will be added on 9 April), Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines (will be added on 9 April), Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe are the countries on the red list, as per the department.