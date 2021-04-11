Home / World News / UK, USA want Russia to de-escalate situation in Ukraine
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he agrees with US secretary of state Blinken on de-escalating the situation in Ukraine.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrive to take part in a North Atlantic Council (NAC) at foreign ministers level, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels in this file photo from March 2021. (AFP)

Britain and the United States "firmly opposed" Russia's campaign to destabilize Ukraine and called on Russia to deescalate the situation, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"@SecBlinken (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) & I agreed Russia must immediately de-escalate the situation & live up to the international commitments that it signed up to at @OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Raab said in a tweet.

Topics
antony blinken dominic raab annexation of crimea ukraine russia
