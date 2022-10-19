UK high commissioner's ‘update’ on visa for Indians. It's quite relieving

British high commissioner to India on Wednesday said that the UK is on track to process visa applications within standard 15-day period. Alex Ellis, in a video message said: "We are on track to get back to processing India to UK visa applications within our standard of 15 days."

"As you know the combination of an unprecedented surge in demand for travel from India to the UK combined with the effects of Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, meant that our visa processing got well outside of a 15-day working standard," Alex Ellis said.

Read more: UK student visa explained: Eligibility, documents needed and process

“We are back on track,” he asserted informing that Britain has witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand for student visas which was up by 89% from 2021.

"We're turning right off skilled worker visas very fast. And now we are focusing on visitor visas to get them back inside 15 days," he said.

We are on track to get back to processing 🇮🇳 to 🇬🇧 #visa applications within our standard of 15 days.



👉 Student numbers ⬆️ by 89% since last year.

👉 Skilled workers visas bring processed faster

👉 Focus on improving visitor visa processing times.



A long way come, more to go. pic.twitter.com/cjX26mRxs8 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) October 18, 2022

Alex Ellis also urged prospective applicants to apply for visas three months in advance informing about applications under the priority and super priority services at various centres.

Read more: Planning a visit to the US? All you need to know about tourist visa

Allaying fears over delay in visas, Alex Ellis said, “…on't forget we've got good availability in our visa application centres as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON