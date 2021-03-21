IND USA
The British government this weekend hailed its jabs programme as "a huge success" after announcing half of the adult population -- nearly 27 million people -- had now received a first dose.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said "the world is watching" how the EU responds to a shortfall in deliveries of the inoculation from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, and that Brussels' reputation was at stake.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Britain on Sunday warned the European Union against halting exports of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines if the bloc did not receive promised deliveries first, saying the move would be "counter-productive".

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said "the world is watching" how the EU responds to a shortfall in deliveries of the inoculation from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, and that Brussels' reputation was at stake.

His comments follow EU chief Ursula von der Leyen again threatening Saturday to impose an export ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine unless the company delivers more of the 90 million doses it agreed to supply in the first quarter of 2021.

Appearing on several political talk shows, Wallace said trying to "balkanise or build walls" around vaccine production would damage both British and European citizens.

"If contracts get broken, and undertakings, that is a very damaging thing to happen for a trading block that prides itself on the rule of law," he told Sky News.

"It is counterproductive because the one thing we know about vaccine production and manufacture is that it is collaborative.

"They would undermine not only their own citizens' chances of having a proper vaccine programme, but also many other countries around the world with the reputational damage for the EU which they would find very hard to change over the short-term."

Shortfall from India

The ongoing cross-Channel row over the AstraZeneca vaccine comes as Britain's inoculation campaign hits new heights, while the EU struggles with its own rollout and a third virus wave prompts renewed curbs on public life.

The British government this weekend hailed its jabs programme as "a huge success" after announcing half of the adult population -- nearly 27 million people -- had now received a first dose.

The country administered a record 711,156 vaccinations in a single day on Friday.

However, a supply shortfall from the Serum Institute of India -- the world's biggest vaccine maker -- means the rollout's next phase covering people in their 40s will be delayed from April until May.

In contrast Europe has struggled with its jabs campaign. Von der Leyen said AstraZeneca had delivered only 30 percent of the 90 million vaccine doses pledged.

Brussels is furious the firm has been able to deliver on its UK contract while falling short on the continent.

The company has blamed production delays at its EU plants, while Britain has noted its jabs come from a number of sources outside the continent.


