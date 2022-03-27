Ukraine clown swaps his red nose for assault rifle to defend homeland
A professional clown and performer has volunteered to defend his homeland Ukraine against the Russian forces. Serhii Shershun, 50, is a volunteer for the territorial defence in the Ukrainian capital. In a video shared by news agency AFP, Shershun is see manning a checkpoint.
“Fear is the body's standard response. That fear gives you the ability to take shelter from bullets, to jump into a trench. We need to survive so that we can kill the enemies. If I am dead, I can't kill anyone," Shershun told AFP.
“My land and my family needs me alive. Once the war is over, I have big plans. I run a children's clown and pantomime studio and we have a show planned soon,” he added.
“Why did I come? Because I had to. I can't explain in words- it is a satanic hatred. Why did they come here? We will kick them out. We will fight until we win. I am not going to go anywhere,” Shershun says about Russians.
Not just Shershun, several civil defence volunteers from across walks of life have taken up weapons to defend their country. Donning army fatigues mixed with sweatshirts, caps, sunglasses and rifles, these volunteers keep vigil on the checkpoints.
Some of the barricades have dummy guards, with mannequins carrying rocket launchers and even a knight in armour. Others are made out of old Lada cars.
But life on the checkpoints is a serious business. Volunteers spend long nights and days in the cold, trying to stay watchful.
Recently volunteers at Shershun's checkpoint fired into a car painted with a red Russian military 'Z' symbol that tried to ram into them.
(With AFP inputs)
