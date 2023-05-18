Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine deputy defence minister says Russia on offensive in Bakhmut

Ukraine deputy defence minister says Russia on offensive in Bakhmut

Reuters |
May 18, 2023 10:10 PM IST

"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," Hanna Maliar said.

Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post that Kyiv's forces had repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Wednesday.

Members of the 225th Kharkiv Battalion are seen during an operation in the location given as near Bakhmut, Ukraine.(via REUTERS)

"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," she said. "Today the enemy attacked Bakhmut for the entire day. All attacks were repelled."

Topics
russia ukraine russia ukraine crisis
