Ukraine deputy defence minister says Russia on offensive in Bakhmut
Reuters |
"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," Hanna Maliar said.
Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post that Kyiv's forces had repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Wednesday.
"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," she said. "Today the enemy attacked Bakhmut for the entire day. All attacks were repelled."
