Ukraine implements emergency power curbs amid ongoing Russian attacks

AFP |
Feb 11, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Ukraine's energy minister announced emergency power supply restrictions due to ongoing Russian attacks on the energy system

Ukraine has implemented emergency power supply restrictions, the country's energy minister announced Tuesday, saying a Russian attack on the energy system was underway.

Ukraine's energy minister said Tuesday that the government has imposed emergency power supply limits, citing an ongoing Russian attack on the energy grid.(Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)
Ukraine's energy minister said Tuesday that the government has imposed emergency power supply limits, citing an ongoing Russian attack on the energy grid.(Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

"As of this morning, the energy sector continues to be under attack," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on social media.

"In order to minimise possible consequences for the energy system, the transmission system operator is urgently applying emergency power supply restrictions."

Also read: Krelim's cryptic answer to ‘Trump-Putin talks to end Ukraine war’ query

He added that gas infrastructure had been targeted and that authorities would provide more information when the security situation allowed.

Moscow has pursued a months-long bombing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, claiming the attacks targeted facilities that aid Kyiv's military.

Ukraine has carried out its own attacks on Russian energy and military installations, and Moscow has accused it of using US- and British-supplied missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Also read: A Russian spy ship caught fire off Syria's coast, officials say. Here's audio of its broadcasts

Both sides have been trying to secure the upper hand on the battlefield ahead of negotiations expected early in US President Donald Trump's second term.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
