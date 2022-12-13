Ukraine PM says UN watchdog mission will 'secure' nuclear plants
Russia-Ukraine War: The statement came following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA had agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country's nuclear plants, including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant, a hotspot of fighting.
"The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmygal said in a statement on social media following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
