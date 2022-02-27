Ukraine Prez says Russia bombarding residential areas, cities experiencing WW-II like crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Russian forces were bombarding residential areas in his country.
Expressing grave concerns over the worsening situation in Ukraine on the fourth day of Moscow’s invasion, Zelensky said, “The last night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure.”
In a video message, the Ukrainian President said Russian forces were fighting against all things that may have living beings - be it kindergartens, residential buildings or even ambulances. “Today, there is not a single thing in the country that the occupiers (Russian forces) do not consider an acceptable target. They fight against everyone,” he said.
Also Read| Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, door open in other locations
The comedian-turned-president said Russia was firing rockets and missiles at entire city districts of Ukraine which never had any military infrastructure.
"Vasylkiv, Kyiv, Chernigiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and many other towns in Ukraine are living in conditions that were last experienced on our lands during World War II," he said.
Massive explosions rocked south of Kyiv on Sunday morning. On the other hand, Russian troops entered Kharkiv after they blew up a gas pipeline earlier in the day.
Videos published by government authorities showed several light military vehicles moving along a street in Ukraine's second-largest city.
The overall situation currently remains unchanged and Russian forces are not making any advances in the country's southern region, according to reports.
Also Read| Ukraine President's impressive Twitter use amid war: 'Anti-war coalition…'
Amid the devastating crisis, Moscow said on Sunday it is ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus' Gomel city. Zelensky, while agreeing for talks, rejected the Kremlin’s proposal to hold the meet in Belarus.
“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them. And any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us. That's the only way talks can be honest. And could put an end to war,” Zelensky further said in his video address.
(With inputs from AFP)
