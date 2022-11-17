Ukraine says grain deal will be prolonged for 120 days

A United Nations-brokered deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea is set to be extended for 120 days, according to Ukraine.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook the decision was just made in Istanbul, where talks have been held.

Read more: Chinese runner chain-smokes his way through entire marathon, not the first time

The original pact, struck in late July involving Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, revived seaborne exports from Ukraine after Russia blockaded the country’s ports following its invasion. It was brokered by Turkey and the UN and signed for an initial 120 days, which are due to run out Saturday. The deal provides for automatic extension for another 120 days unless one of the parties decides to pull out or modify it.