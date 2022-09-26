Ukraine says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:10 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine said, “As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised.”
Reuters |
Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.
"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.
"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."