Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

Ukraine says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine said, “As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised.”

Russia-Ukraine War: A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle in Odesa, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.

Read more: Video: Massive fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP