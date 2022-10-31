Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine says targeted by 'more than 50' missiles from Russia

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia, Ukraine said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Soldiers walk on a path as smoke billows from the town of Irpin.(AP)
AFP |

Ukraine said it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles from Russia on Monday morning, resulting in power cuts across several regions.

"From 7am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, adding that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
