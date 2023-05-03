Home / World News / Moscow's mayor announces ban on unauthorised drone flights

Moscow's mayor announces ban on unauthorised drone flights

AFP |
May 03, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Moscow's mayor on Wednesday announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital, just as the Kremlin said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones targeting President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones targeting President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
In a statement, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone flights would be prohibited unless a special permit had been obtained from "government authorities". He added that the ban was meant to prevent unauthorised drone flights that could "obstruct the work of law enforcement".

