Ukraine war: 15 killed after Russian rockets hit residential building in Donetsk
At least 15 people were killed and two dozen more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said on Sunday as rescuers picked their way through rubble.
Ukraine also reported clashes with Russian troops on fronts in the east and south, while Moscow said its forces struck Ukrainian army hangars storing U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery, near Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.
Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar. The regional emergency service gave the death toll at 15 on Sunday afternoon, adding that 24 more people could still be under the rubble.
"We ran to the basement, there were three hits, the first somewhere in the kitchen," said a local resident who gave her name as Ludmila, speaking as rescuers removed a body in a white sheet and cleared rubble using a crane as well as their hands.
"The second (strike), I do not even remember, there was lightning, we ran towards the second entrance and then straight into the basement. We sat there all night until this morning."
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a Telegram post that the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism as a result.
Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, denies deliberately attacking civilians.
Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise the Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial region that has become Europe's biggest battlefield for generations. Russia wants to wrest control of the Donbas on behalf of the separatists that it supports.
Moscow says ejecting the Ukrainian military out of the region is central to what it calls its "special military operation" to ensure its own security, an offensive that has lasted for more than four months and which the West calls an unprovoked war.
-
Missing Lankan Prez Rajapaksa orders gas distribution from unknown location
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on July 11 and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on July 15, according to Sri Lankan media.
-
Covid-19: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found
The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy. The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said vice-director of the city's health commission, Zhao Dandan.
-
'Don't ignore cry of the poor': Pope appeals to leaders of Sri Lanka amid crisis
Pope Francis on Sunday told the leaders of Sri Lanka "not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," and appealed for peace in the Asian country. Speaking from St. Peter's square for his Sunday Angelus message, the Pope expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who he said "continue to suffer from political and economic instability". The Pope also renewed his support to the people of Ukraine.
-
Sri Lanka President's house a tourist spot? Protesters in bedrooms, using gym
A day after protesters stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house in Colombo, the premises has virtually become a new picnic spot on Sunday with people strolling through the balconies, relaxing in bedrooms, working out the gym, dining in the kitchen and taking a dip in the swimming pool. News agency AP reported that some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.
-
‘Came here to celebrate…’: Lankan protester's ‘royal lunch’ at Rajapaksa's home
Day after Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidential palace was stormed by the protesters, several videos have dominated the social media on how the demonstrators had a gala time there. There are reports of people visiting the presidential palace with their family and even enjoying lunch there. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a local resident said he had come to the palace with his family to celebrate.
