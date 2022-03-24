Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine war: A month on, homes, schools & kindergartens - Russian forces spare none
world news

Ukraine war: A month on, homes, schools & kindergartens - Russian forces spare none

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for worldwide protest on March 24 as the war marks a grim one-month milestone.
A Ukrainian service member walks, as the Russian invasion continues, in a destroyed village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Russia’s war against Ukraine that began a month ago has continued to take its toll on the east European nation. Since Moscow began its military campaign on February 24, 10 houses, 12 schools and six kindergartens have been damaged in the country, reported ‘The Kyiv Independent’. It further said 87 residential buildings have been damaged since the beginning of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine in a televised address four weeks ago. The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with an aim of ‘demilitarisation and denazification’ of the country, sparking the biggest war on a European state since World War II.

Since then, the Russian military has bombed Ukraine several times, leading to mass destruction and deaths in the war-torn country. Mariupol - the besieged city of Ukraine has been the worst-hit so far. The city's officials have said that at least over 50 to 100 bombs fall in the city every day.

Also read: Putin's aide Anatoly Chubais resigns, leaves Russia; says no plan to return

According to Putin, the invasion was ‘necessary’ because NATO's enlargement threatened Russia. Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday accused Putin of making a "big mistake" by invading Ukraine..

RELATED STORIES

Ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg said, “President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces.”

Read more: Ukraine war LIVE: Russia used phosphorus bombs on civilians, alleges Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for worldwide protest on March 24 as the war marks a grim one-month milestone. "Come from your offices, your homes, your schools, and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP