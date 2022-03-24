Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden in Europe for war summit, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shelling rocked the capital city again on Wednesday with rockets slamming into a shopping mall and high-rise buildings as the outnumbered Ukrainian military waged intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control.
Russian forces also bombed Chernihiv in northern Ukraine destroying a bridge that had been critical for evacuations and aid deliveries, governor said.
Russian forces have wreaked destruction on cities throughout Ukraine over the past four weeks. NATO estimated Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war started on Feb 24.
Meanwhile, India abstained in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday. Russia had called for a vote on its draft resolution that “demands a negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end." Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while India was among 13 countries who abstained.
As 3.5 million Ukrainians fled the war-torn country, Zelenskyy called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine and against the war on Thursday, which will be one month since Russia invaded.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 24, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Oil Jumps as Biden, allies prepare to step up pressure on Moscow
Oil extended gains as investors weighed threats to supplies from the war in Ukraine, with President Joe Biden set to address the crisis on a trip to Brussels that may see more sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reported.
Global benchmark Brent advanced above $123 a barrel, after rallying more than 5% on Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles dropped and a Black Sea export terminal halted loadings following bad weather. The White House and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing the region’s dependence on Russian energy, although that drive may focus primarily on flows of natural gas.
Mar 24, 2022 07:22 AM IST
10 latest developments as Ukarine war completes one month
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine in a televised address. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the aim of ‘demilitarisation and denazification’ in the early hours of February 24, sparking the biggest war on a European state since World War II. Here are the top 10 latest developments as war completes one month
Mar 24, 2022 06:32 AM IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges global protests against Russia
"From March 24, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom & life, come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible & heard," Zelenskyy said in a video address.
Mar 24, 2022 06:14 AM IST
UK to send 6,000 missiles to Ukraine to fight against Russian invasion
Britain will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new defensive missiles and almost 30 million pounds ($40 million) to support the fight against Russian aggression. "The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said. Read more
Mar 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Biden arrives in Europe for war summits, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine
US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the war while NATO's chief said the alliance was bolstering battle groups in Eastern Europe.
- "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Russian army 'taking defensive positions' in Ukraine: Pentagon
- "The Ukrainians have managed to push the Russians back 55 kilometers east and northeast of Kiev," the senior official, who requested anonymity, told reporters. "That is a change from yesterday."
Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Kyiv shelling
- Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.
Russian space agency wants foreign partners to pay it in rubles
- Last week Rogozin warned that the Western sanctions could cause the International Space Station (ISS) to crash, by disrupting the operation of spacecraft vital to keeping the platform in orbit.
1 killed, several wounded as Kyiv hit by Russian shelling: Officials
- Kyiv mayor Viltali Klitschko said the casualties were the result of an air strike that hit a car park outside a shopping mall in Kyiv's Podil district.
Pay for gas in rubles: Putin tells 'unfriendly countries' including Europe
- Immediately after his announcement, the ruble -- which has plummeted since the start of the Ukraine conflict -- strengthened against the dollar and euro, while gas prices rose.
